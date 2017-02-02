A Tennessee police officer lost his life Thursday while trying to save a woman who had threatened to end hers.

Metro Nashville Police Officer Eric Mumaw apparently drowned after he fell into the Cumberland River around 4:30 a.m., police spokesman Don Aaron said at a news conference.

The police department later released a tweet confirming Mumaw's death.

In tribute to Officer Eric Mumaw, 44, an 18-year MNPD veteran, who gave his life this morning in service to Nashville. pic.twitter.com/4MQI9DW9MZ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 2, 2017

"Our worst fears were realized today when Officer Mumaw was recovered deceased from the Cumberland River after having given his life to save a woman in distress," Nashville Mayor Megan Barry said in a statement. "Officer Mumaw dedicated his life to the safety and protection of us all, and today he gave his life to that calling."

An 18-year veteran of the force, Mumaw and another officer were responding to call from the woman's relatives who said she was thinking about committing suicide by driving her car into the river, Aaron said.

The 40-year-old woman was in her vehicle when officers arrived and was trying to climb out when the car suddenly went into gear and started rolling down the ramp, Aaron said.

While trying to get the woman out of the car, the officers fell into the water, Aaron said.

While one was able to get back to the bank, Mumaw went missing in the 15-feet-deep water and was not found until 9:15 a.m. by a fire department diver.

The woman, who was found on the riverbank, was taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center and later detained by police, Aaron said.

She has not been charged, but Aaron said she appears to have been impaired by "some type of substance."