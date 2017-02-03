Poll: Almost Half of Americans Think Trump Moving ‘Too Fast’

Delivering on campaign promises to get to work quickly, President Donald Trump began his term with a flurry of executive orders aimed largely at pushing policies he espoused on the trail, but new polling suggests many Americans think he should slow his pace.

Almost half the country thinks President Donald Trump is moving "too fast" in implementing his agenda, according to a new Gallup poll released Thursday.

Forty-seven percent of the poll's 1,018 respondents said they believed Trump was moving too fast, 25 points more than President Barack Obama got in a similar Gallup poll conducted shortly after the start of his presidency, the polling organization said. Thirty-five percent told Gallup they thought Trump's pace was "about right."

Gallup asked about three aspects of Trump's executive orders: building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border; suspending the Syrian refugee program; and temporarily barring entry to the U.S. of people from seven predominantly-Muslim countries.

Of the three, the temporary entry restrictions from the seven nations was the most popular, Gallup said, with 42 percent of those polled expressing approval, while 55 percent disapproved.

Trump's order on the border wall followed in approval rate, but it also had the highest disapproval rate of the three issues. Thirty-eight percent approved, while 60 percent disapproved, Gallup said.

The suspension of the Syrian refugee program saw a 36 percent approval rate in the poll, with 58 percent disapproving, according to Gallup. The poll was conducted between Jan. 30 and Jan. 31.

Trump said the restrictions on refugees and those entering the U.S. from the seven countries — Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — were necessary to protect the country from terrorism. Trump has called for "extreme vetting" for some entering the country.

Trump's overall job approval rate among those polled was 43 percent, compared to 52 percent disapproval. Six percent had no opinion. The job approval polling was done from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31.

Approval of the orders, as well as Trump's job approval, was largely split along party lines.