Possible Fence Jumper Arrested Outside the White House

The Secret Service arrested a person who jumped over a bicycle rack along the north fence of the White House on Tuesday, apparently with the intention of trying to scale the fence.

No further details about the suspect were immediately available.

Secret Service responding to an individual who jumped the bike rack along the North Fence Line of Penn Ave. Suspect in custody. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 16, 2017

Uniformed Secret Service officers were patrolling the grounds with guns drawn and the area around Lafayette Square and Pennsylvania Avenue was closed after the incident, which was reported at about 4:30 p.m. ET, but no White House lockdown order appeared to have been issued.

Reporters and government staffers were being allowed to remain outside and move between buildings.

Publicly confirmed attempts to breach the White House grounds have tapered off since a spate of attempted fence-jumpings in early weeks of the Trump administration.

As recently as March, the same woman was arrested twice after she managed to evade the Secret Service and make it over the White House fence and then the fence around the nearby U.S. Treasury.

The same month, a man carrying two cans of Mace and a letter to Trump successfully scaled the fence and roamed around the White House lawn for several minutes before Secret Service officers discovered him.