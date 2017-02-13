Play Facebook

Tens of thousands of people in at least half a dozen Northern California towns and cities were evacuated on Sunday after a spillway serving the country's tallest dam suffered "potentially catastrophic damage," officials said.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea told reporters that a hole formed in an emergency spillway in the Oroville Dam, about 70 miles north of Sacramento. Authorities began using the emergency spillway after a 200-foot long, 30-foot-deep hole formed in the dam's primary relief valve last week, NBC Bay Area reported.

"There was concern that it would compromise the integrity of the spillway, resulting in a substantial release of water," he said. "The time frame that we were dealing with at that point was mere hours. I couldn't risk the lives of thousands of people."

Water flows down Oroville Dam's main spillway Saturday near Oroville, California. Rich Pedroncelli / AP

Several state water and government officials told NBC News on Sunday they were bracing for possible failure of the top 30 feet of the spillway, which would potentially send one million acre feet of water, uncontrolled, hurtling southward into the Feather River and crashing through several communities that lie along it.

"We've never seen anything like this in modern times," a state water official told NBC News. "This is a worst case scenario for any water management agency, a worst case nightmare."

While officials stressed that there was no indication of any structural issues with the primary dam, they were concerned that the amount of water from this "uncontrolled release" would not only flood communities along the Feather River but also breach the network of levees along the way and cause problems as far away as Sacramento.

Sacramento County was not expected to be impacted by increasing flows from the Feather river into the Sacramento River due to a weir, a type of dam, system in place, the county said in a post on Twitter Sunday evening.

The Butte County sheriff's office ordered the evacuation of an estimated 60,000 to 100,000 people from the city of Oroville and several other low-lying communities along the Feather River.

"This is NOT a drill," the office said in a statement.

Cars quickly piled up at gas stations and on routes out of the evacuation zone — a problem Honea said the state Highway Patrol was working to remedy.

Officials were preparing to deploy swift-water rescue teams while using helicopters to drop bags of rocks into the lake to try and plug the hole, Honea said.

The point, he said, was to "prevent a complete failure."