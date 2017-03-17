A former TV star of the "Power Rangers" superhero series has pleaded guilty to stabbing his roommate to death with a sword two years ago.

Ricardo Medina Jr., 38, faces six years in state prison for voluntary manslaughter when he's sentenced March 30 in the gruesome slaying, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said. He was originally charged with first-degree murder, which carries 26 years to life in prison.

Actor Ricardo Medina Jr. participates in the 2012 Power Morphicon 3 held at the Pasadena Convention Center on Aug. 19, 2012 in Pasadena, California. Albert L. Ortega / Getty Images

"I think it's a good resolution for both parties," Medina's attorney, Stanley Friedman, told NBC News on Friday. "The [district attorney's] office gave it a lot of consideration. I think they did a good job of evaluating the evidence and the risk."

Prosecutors said Medina had argued with his roommate, 36-year-old Josh Sutter, over Medina's girlfriend on Jan. 31, 2015, in their Los Angeles County home. They said when the argument became physical, Medina stabbed Sutter multiple times with a sword.

Friedman confirmed the weapon was a "large" double-edged sword, but said Medina used it for self-defense.

His defense team argued that after he and Sutter had come to blows in another part of the home, the actor locked himself and his girlfriend in his bedroom to get away from Sutter.

Related: 'Power Rangers' Actor Ricardo Medina Pleads Not Guilty in Sword Killing

"Mr. Sutter broke through a bedroom door and charged Mr. Medina," Friedman said. "Mr. Medina then picked up the closest weapon, which was the sword."

"There was some evidence that Mr. Sutter didn't want the girlfriend over at the house," he added.

Medina appeared on American television as the Red Lion Wild Force Ranger, leading the "Power Rangers Wild Force" in 2002. He returned to the franchise in 2011 and 2012 as part of "Power Rangers Super Samurai," and also had small roles on "ER" and "CSI: Miami," according to IMDB.

Friedman said Medina found the district attorney's deal favorable because the actor felt a great deal of angst about proceeding to trial and facing life in prison.

"He was happy and enthusiastic with the deal that was offered," Friedman said.