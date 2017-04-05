President Trump Defends Bill O’Reilly Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

President Donald Trump defended Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly amid revelations that O'Reilly and the network paid out millions to settle sexual harassment claims by five women.

"I think he shouldn't have settled; personally I think he shouldn't have settled," Trump told the New York Times on Wednesday. "Because you should have taken it all the way. I don't think Bill did anything wrong," he said.

"I think he's a person I know well — he is a good person," he said.

The comments came days after the president proclaimed this month as "National Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month" where he said "we must develop meaningful strategies to eliminate these crimes" and "protect vulnerable groups."

O'Reilly and the network settled several claims with women working at Fox who accused the news anchor of inappropriate sexual behavior. The settlements totaled about $13 million, according to the New York Times.

O'Reilly denied the claims have any merit. Fox News parent company, 21st Century Fox, said the company "takes matters of workplace behavior very seriously."

Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly attend a Yankees game in the Bronx in 2012. Jim McIsaac / Getty Images, file

While campaigning, Trump himself became embroiled in a similar controversy when over a dozen women came forward alleging he sexually assaulted them.

He hit back, vowing to sue them. "Every woman lied when they came forward to hurt my campaign," he said.

The president also came under fire amid the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape, where he's heard boasting about assaulting women. "I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait," he told then-"Access Hollywood" host Billy Bush. (Access Hollywood is owned and distributed by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News and MSNBC.)

In the tape, Trump brags about how being a star means "you can do anything," including "grab them by the pussy."