This Presidents Day, as thousands prepare to swarm the streets for "Not My President's Day" rallies, the president will celebrate a milestone — he's reached his 32nd day in office.

That small victory means that, despite the demands of his detractors, President Trump will not have the shortest term in the Oval Office.

That unfortunate honor rests with William Henry Harrison, the ninth president of the United States, who died from pneumonia just 32 days into his presidency, on April 4, 1841 — making him also the first president to die in office.

At the time the 65-year-old Harrison was our country's oldest president. Trump, elected at 70, now holds that title.

A portrait of U.S. President William Henry Harrison, who served in 1841. WHITE HOUSE / Reuters

Throughout his campaign for the White House, the Democratic Party attempted to portray Harrison, a decorated military officer and longtime politician, as elderly and out of touch with the Americans, according to White House historians.

But their mocking wasn't enough to deny Harrison the Oval Office. Despite winning by a narrow majority of 150,000 votes, Harrison dominated in the Electoral College winning 234 electoral votes to 60.

James Garfield, who was assassinated after only 7 months in office, is the second-shortest-serving president.