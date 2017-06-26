Pro-ISIS Messages Deface Ohio State Government Websites

At least seven Ohio government websites were hacked to proclaim support for ISIS and criticize President Donald Trump, state officials said Sunday.

A pro-ISIS message appeared on the websites of at least seven on Ohio state government entities. NBC News

"You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people for every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries," said the message.

The message appeared at the web addresses for Gov. John Kasich and Ohio first lady Karen Kasich, along with those for agencies overseeing corrections, workforce transformation, casinos, Medicaid and health transformation and state government efficiency, NBC station WKYC of Cleveland reported.

Tom Hoyt, chief communications officer for the state Department of Administrative Services, told NBC station WCMH of Columbus that no personal information had been compromised but that all affected servers had to been taken offline.

State Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel took advantage of the hack on Sunday to make a political statement, urging his followers on Facebook to warn "freedom-loving Americans" that "radical Islam [is] infiltrating the heartland."