Northwestern Professor, Oxford Employee Wanted in Murder Arrested

A Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee wanted in connection with a murder in Chicago late last month were arrested in California, a Chicago police official said Friday.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a tweet at around 11 p.m. ET that professor Wyndham Lathem and Andrew Warren were in police custody in Oakland.

Prof. Wyndham Lathem (L), 42, and Andrew Warren (R), 56, an Oxford University employee. Chicago Police Department via EPA

Warrants for the arrest of the two men were issued Monday for their alleged involvement in death of Trenton H. James Cornell-Duranleau, who was found stabbed to death in a luxury Chicago apartment on July 27, Cook County records show. The warrants were issued for first-degree murder, according to the records.

"Both individuals will be held accountable for their actions and we hope today's arrest brings some comfort for the victim's family," Guglielmi said in an email. "We are also thankful that this did not end in further tragedy."

Lathem, 42, has been an associate professor of microbiology and immunology at Northwestern University since 2007. Warren, 56, is a senior treasury assistant at Oxford University.

Guglielmi said that both men will appear in an Oakland court and investigators want them returned to Chicago for interrogation by detectives.Police said they would outline their case against the the two men after those interrogations. Chicago police thanked the U.S. Marshals Service and others for their work finding the suspects.

Guglielmi has said that police got a call the Grand Plaza building manager who had received a cryptic tip that something had occurred in apartment 1008, and police found Cornell-Duranleau dead.

Guglielmi said Lathem and Warren were confirmed to be at the building by security cameras. Latham lived in the apartment that was identified as the crime scene, he said.

On Friday Chicago police said Lathem had sent a video message to various friends and family members apologizing for his involvement in the killing. Police also said the two suspects made a $1,000 donation to a Wisconsin library in Cornell-Duranleau's name, police said.