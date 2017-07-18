Ohio prosecutors announced Tuesday that they will not seek a third trial against Ray Tensing, a former University of Cincinnati police officer charged in the 2015 death of an unarmed black driver.

Tensing, who is white, has been tried twice for murder and involuntary manslaughter in the death of 43-year-old Samuel DuBose. Both cases, the most recent of which ended last month, concluded in mistrials after the juries said they were deadlocked.

Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Deters said the decision "rips my heart out," but that he didn't feel he would be able to bring a successful case against Tensing.

Ray Tensing reacts as Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Leslie Ghiz declares a mistrial in the retrial of Tensing on June 23, 2017 in Cincinnati. Cara Owsley / The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP

"After discussing this matter with multiple jurors — both black and white — they have, to a person, said to us that we will never be able to get a conviction in this case," Deters said.

"I have an ethical duty as prosecuting attorney of this county, if we believe we cannot be successful at trial we have that duty not to proceed."

Deters said he has turned the case over to the U.S. attorney's office for a potential civil rights violation, which could potentially present evidence of racial profiling that was prohibited by a judge during the most recent trial.

Two separate juries have been unable to return a verdict against the 27-year-old former police officer.

Deters said he felt race played a role in the jury's decision and has exacerbated racial tensions.

"I think it's true that there are two visions of what's going on in the country. And it's heartbreaking," Deters said, alluding to the growing tensions between police and their communities.

"The division in this country is profound. And in this case, we have jurors who will not vote to convict a police officer."

Samuel Dubose is seen in a family photo distributed by attorney Mark O'Mara. Courtesy of Dubose family

After a judged declared a mistrial in November 2016, Al Gerhardstein, an attorney for DuBose's family, told reporters that he believed the family deserved justice.

"They are at their wit's end,” he said after the trial ended. “They have been on hold since Sam was killed."

In July 2015, DuBose, a 43-year-old father of 13, was pulled over after Tensing said he noticed his car was missing a front license plate. Tensing’s defense team argued DuBose dragged Tensing with his car and that the officer feared for his life.

But prosecutors slammed Tensing's defense, arguing that bodycam footage of the incident contradicts the claim.