Rep. Maxine Waters: Trump and O’Reilly Should Be Arrested

Congresswoman Maxine Waters on Wednesday night said that Fox News host Bill O'Reilly and President Donald Trump should be locked up for alleged sexual harassment.

In an appearance on MSNBC's "All in with Chris Hayes," Waters — who has not been quiet about her disdain for President Donald Trump — said O'Reilly should be arrested for alleged sexual harassment against coworkers and explained her distrust of the Trump administration's foreign policy.

"They need to go to jail," Waters, D-Calif., said in reference to the president and the people who perpetuated an alleged "sexual harassment enterprise" at Fox News. "Bill O'Reilly needs to go to jail."

Trump's defense of O'Reilly was problematic, according to Waters, especially in light of the sexual harassment the president faced during the campaign.

"It's coming out of the mouth of someone who has said some terrible things about women," Waters said. "Don't forget he talked about grabbing women in the private parts and because he was important he could get away with it."

"They are two of a kind," she added. "I'm not surprised."

"It's all catching up with Bill O'Reilly and that sexual harassment enterprise at Fox [News]," she said in reference to the dozens of advertisers who have said they will not buy spots during his show "The O'Reilly Factor."

She also told Hayes that she was concerned about what the president might be telling foreign leaders, as well as his perceived lack of knowledge about international affairs.

"I don't really want him speaking for the United States," she said.

Waters later elaborated that she would like some foreign affairs experts to "reign in" the president, who she believes is not knowledgeable enough for diplomacy.

"I wish our foreign affairs experts could get his ear and tell him to shut up and just stop it," she said.