Rep. Steve Scalise Back in Intensive Care Three Weeks After Shooting

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the third-ranking Republican in the House, has been readmitted to intensive care as he recovers from last month's congressional baseball shooting, a Washington, D.C., hospital said Wednesday night.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana speaks in Washington in 2016. Allison Shelley / Getty Images file

Scalise, 51, the House majority whip, was listed in serious condition, MedStar Washington Hospital Center said. It said that doctors were concerned about infection and that more information would be made available on Thursday.

Scalise, who was shot in the hip, was the most seriously wounded of four people who were injured June 14 when James T. Hodgkinson opened fire at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where Republican lawmakers were practicing for their annual game against Democratic lawmakers.

Related: Who Is Steve Scalise, House Majority Whip Wounded in Alexandria Shooting?

Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, died in an exchange of gunfire with police. Officials briefed on the FBI's investigation told NBC News last month that Hodgkinson had a list of several Republican representatives in his pocket when he was killed.