Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, the third-ranking Republican in the House, underwent surgery to manage an infection and tolerated the procedure well as he recovers from last month's congressional baseball shooting, a Washington, D.C., hospital said Thursday.

Scalise, 51, the House majority whip, was readmitted to intensive care on Wednesday, MedStar Washington Hospital Center said.

On Thursday, a statement released by MedStar on behalf of Scalise’s family said "he tolerated the procedure well" and remained in serious condition.

Scalise, who was shot in the hip, was the most seriously wounded of four people who were injured June 14 when James T. Hodgkinson opened fire at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where Republican lawmakers were practicing for their annual game against Democratic lawmakers.

Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, died in an exchange of gunfire with police. Officials briefed on the FBI's investigation told NBC News last month that Hodgkinson had a list of several Republican representatives in his pocket when he was killed.

After Scalise was readmitted to intensive care, representatives and senators from both sides of the aisle expressed their well wishes and prayers for Scalise and his family.