WASHINGTON — A right-wing activist who brought attention to debunked conspiracy theories — and who gained new prominence when he was retweeted by President Donald Trump this week — is a U.S. naval intelligence officer detailed to a reserve unit, Navy service records show.

John Michael Posobiec III's security clearance is currently suspended, according to a U.S. official, who did not disclose the reason for the suspension.

Posobiec, who goes by Jack, is a lieutenant junior grade in the U.S. Navy Reserves, assigned to Joint Reserve Intelligence Support Element Dekalb. From March 2014 through March 2017 he was assigned to a Reserve Intelligence Unit at Office of Naval Intelligence's Naval Maritime Intelligence Center in Washington.

Jack Posobiec speaks at a rally outside of the White House on June 25. Carlos Barria / Reuters file

During that time frame, Posobiec used his social media accounts to draw attention to false theories, including the rumor that former Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was murdered for leaking emails to Wikileaks.

He also delved into the so-called Pizzagate theory, which posited that Hillary Clinton was running a pedophile ring out of a pizzeria. Shortly after the election, Posobiec visited Comet Pizza and posted a video in which he talked in a seemingly joking way about trying to find out what's happening in the bathroom.

He also promoted, through Twitter, leaked emails from the campaign of French President Emmanuel Macron.

In June, he was in the audience when a fellow pro-Trump protester rushed the stage at a New York production of "Julius Caesar" that drew controversy because the title character resembled the president.

"You are all Goebbels, you are all Nazis like Joseph Goebbels," Posobiec shouted into the audience in video posted on his Twitter feed.

While Posobiec, 32, is frequently referred to as a member of the alt-right, he describes himself as a "conservative Republican" and member of the "New Right" — and an ardent Trump supporter.

On Monday, Trump retweeted Posobiec's tweet of a news article about shootings in Chicago, with a comment questioning why there was "no national outrage." Posobiec crowed on Twitter that his tweet ultimately racked up 6 million impressions.

Watch Jack Posobiec first find out about the Trump retweet in realtime: https://t.co/z5nwcfqVUB — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) August 15, 2017

He sometimes refers to his military service, most recently in a video posted this week in which he said it showed he is not a racist.

"I am an American military veteran. I served this country by wearing the uniform overseas on multiple deployments," he said.

"If you are an extremist, if you are a racist, if you are someone who does not believe in tolerance in this country, you're not allowed to serve in the military."

Although he referred to multiple overseas deployments, his service record shows one: 10 months in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, starting Sept. 11, 2012.

Posobiec did not respond to a message left at his phone number. A U.S. Navy spokesperson was not aware of any disciplinary action against Posobiec for his activities.

Records show Posobiec enlisted in the U.S. Navy Reserves on May 25, 2010, and was later commissioned as an officer on Halloween in 2013. He has been a Lieutenant Junior Grade since October 2015.

He has numerous awards and decorations from his time in the Navy, most of which are unit awards and service awards for completing an assignment. He also earned the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Award.