A brief phone call that happened 35 years ago took center stage Tuesday at a hearing in the Robert Durst murder case.

The call was thought to be the last time that anyone heard from Durst's wife Kathie before she vanished, although prosecutors are now raising the possibility that it wasn't her on the other end of the line.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed JAN. 20, 2016: Is accused murderer Robert Durst crazy, or crazy like a fox? 1:59 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/837469251560" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Prosecutors allege that Durst, the millionaire real-estate scion and subject of the HBO series "The Jinx," killed Kathie and then nearly 20 years later murdered his friend Susan Berman because she knew too much about the slaying.

Durst, 73, is charged only with Berman's slaying — and prosecutors wanted to get testimony from three witnesses who they say are in fear of Durst.

The first was Dr. Albert Kuperman, a former dean of a New York medical school where Kathie Durst was a student at the time of her disappearance.

He testified that a woman who identified herself as Kathleen Durst called him on Feb. 1, 1982, to say she was sick with "gastrointestinal distress" and would not be in.

The prosecution and the defense sparred over how to describe the caller, with Deputy District Attorney John Lewin suggesting it might not have been Kathie Durst on the line and Robert Durst's lawyer getting Kuperman to say he had believed for 35 years that it was Kathie.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed JUNE 2015: Defending Robert Durst 3:06 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/468615747615" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Who made the call is significant because it could bolster or undermine Robert Durst's timeline for when and where he last saw his wife. In addition to establishing a timeline, prosecutors want to leave open the possibility that the call came from someone else impersonating her.

During the daylong hearing, the two sides also fought over how to refer to "The Jinx," with prosecutors calling it a documentary and Durst lawyer Dick DeGuerin saying it's just a "movie."

The show examined Durst's links to the 1982 disappearance of Kathie, the 2000 murder of Berman and the 2001 killing and dismemberment of Durst's Texas neighbor Morris Black. Durst was found not guilty in Black's death.

"The Jinx" ended with Durst's bombshell statement on a hot mic that he "killed them all."

One of the witnesses scheduled to testify at the three-day pretrial hearing has not yet been named. DeGuerin said there's some indication that witness is working on a book, "which would be rather sensational."