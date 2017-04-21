A Russian super-hacker who is the son of a prominent politician was sentenced Friday to 27 years in federal prison for stealing and selling U.S. credit card numbers — the judge in the case apparently unswayed by a tale of woe with a plot to rival a Dostoevsky novel.

Roman Seleznev, 32, had tried to convince the court in Seattle to cut him a break by unspooling a series of personal tragedies, including a terrorist bombing in which half his skull was blown off, in a sentencing memorandum.

He said he turned to cybercrime after finding his alcoholic mother dead in a bathtub as a teenager. He swore to go straight after robbers broke into his home and tortured him for his money, but didn't keep his promise, he said.

While trying to reunite with his father, Valery Seleznev, a right-wing member of Russia's parliament, he was gravely injured by a suicide bomber in a Morocco cafe in 2011. He said when doctors predicted he would end up "a vegetable," his first wife ditched him.

Roman Seleznev in an undated photo used at his trial. U.S. Department of Justice

He's since gotten engaged to another woman and wants to adopt her daughter and cited his close relationship with the girl as a reason the judge should go easy on him.

"I made many poor choices in my life," Seleznev wrote in a letter to the court. "I accept responsibility for those choices."

By contrast, prosecutors portrayed Seleznev as a criminal mastermind who created a marketplace for other hackers to sell stolen card numbers and then lived in high style off the ill-gotten proceeds.

They cited his properties in Bali, photos of his associates with wads of cash and high-end cars, and his boast to a friend just before his 2014 arrest in the Maldives that he had rented the most expensive villa in the islands and had his own "manservant."

"This is a man with extraordinary computer abilities and cunning business acumen who has chosen to return to cybercrime again and again, each time increasing the scope of his criminal enterprise and the magnitude of its damage," prosecutors wrote in their memo, asking for a 30-year sentence.

"Once released, Seleznev will return to Russia, where he will once again be beyond the reach of American law enforcement."

Roman Seleznev with an unidentified woman shortly before his 2014 arrest. U.S. Department of Justice

Seleznev was indicted in 2011 but not arrested until three years later — with a laptop the feds said contained 1.7 million credit card numbers.

After many delays of his own devising, he was convicted in August of 38 counts of fraud and computer crimes. Prosecutors said his victims included 500 U.S. businesses, including a Seattle bar and grill that was forced into bankruptcy after the cyberattack.

In an 11th-hour plea for leniency, Seleznev's lawyer told the court his client now wants to put his criminal expertise, which cost American businesses at least $169 million, to good use.

"Mr. Seleznev is ready at any time to use his experience and skills in helping the government stopping cybercrime," attorney Igor Litvak wrote.

The judge gave Seleznev exactly the sentence recommended in a probation report. His lawyer could not be reached for immediate comment.