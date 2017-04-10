Two adults, including a teacher, were killed inside a San Bernardino, California, classroom Monday in what authorities were calling a murder-suicide shooting, which also left two students wounded.

Authorities believe the children were near the female teacher at North Park Elementary School when the gunman entered the classroom and opened fire, Police Capt. Ron Maass said at a news conference.

Police do not believe the kids were targeted, Maass said.

"There was no indication the gun was visible upon his arrival at the school," Maass told reporters, referring to the gunman.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed 2 Dead in Shooting at Elementary School in San Bernardino 2:14 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/917977667656" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The students were rushed to a nearby hospital, but their conditions were not immediately clear, police said.

The gunfire erupted around 10:30 a.m. local time, police said.

"We believe this to be a murder-suicide," San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said. "Happened in a classroom. Two students have been transported to the hospital."

NBC News Alerts: Be the first to know about breaking news. Sign up here.

A short time later, police reported the "current threat at North Park ES has been neutralized."

A shaken neighbor told NBC News the first inkling she got that something was amiss was when she "noticed helicopters circling."

"I realized there were two, and I looked outside and the kids were being evacuated up our street," said the woman, who asked not to be identified.

Emergency personnel respond to a shooting inside North Park School Elementary School on Monday, April 10, 2017, in San Bernardino, Calif. Rick Sforza / Los Angeles Daily News via AP

Several of the children appeared to be crying and holding the hands of their teachers, she added.

San Bernardino was the setting for one of the nation's worst mass murders. On Dec. 2, 2015, Syed Rizwan Farook and Tashfeen Malik barged into a county health department Christmas Party and opened fire, killing 14 people.

The radicalized couple was later killed by police.