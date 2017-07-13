Rep. Steve Scalise underwent additional surgery on Thursday to manage infection stemming from a bullet wound suffered when he was shot by a gunman who opened fire on a congressional baseball practice last month, the hospital where he is being treated said.

Scalise, 51, who represents Louisiana and is the third-ranking Republican in the House, is in fair condition, MedStar Washington Hospital Center said in a statement on behalf of his family.

Scalise, who was shot when James T. Hodgkinson opened fire on a Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia, on June 14, "will require careful monitoring to see if and when further interventions are necessary," the hospital said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed June 17: After Shooting, Many Fear Moment of Unity Will Give Way to Partisanship 1:58 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/970228803764" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A congressional staffer and a lobbyist were also shot, and two Capitol Police officers were also wounded. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois, who officials have said went to Virginia in March and had been living out of his van, was killed by police.

A motive has not been disclosed. Hodgkinson allegedly asked whether Republicans or Democrats were on the field and was told it was the Republican team before he opened fire.

Hodgkinson volunteered for Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign and on Facebook had posted or shared messages critical of Republicans and President Donald Trump. He had a list of Republican representatives' names in his pocket when he opened fire, officials have said.

Scalise was initially listed in critical condition but has improved, hospital officials said. He was readmitted to intensive care earlier this month because of concerns about infection. On Wednesday, a source familiar with the situation said Scalise was out of the ICU.

The Republican team was practicing ahead of an annual charity baseball game held between teams from both parties. It was first played in 1909.