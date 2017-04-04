A second suspect was arrested in the alleged live-streamed sexual assault of a 15-year-old Chicago girl last month, police said Monday.

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Gugliemi said the 15-year-old boy was accompanied by his mother when he turned himself in.

The unidentified suspect and a 14-year-old boy arrested Saturday were charged with criminal sexual assault, manufacturing and distribution of child pornography, Gugliemi said.

Both were charged as juveniles.

Police have said that a half dozen men assaulted the girl in March as they streamed it on Facebook Live. At least 40 people watched, authorities have said, though none called the police.

The girl's mother said last month that neighborhood kids taunted her daughter in the assault's aftermath, sending threatening messages and ringing the doorbell of their home.

"She's traumatized," Detective Commander Brendan Deenihan said on Sunday. "She's going to need help for a long time after this."

The live-streamed assault was the second such attack in Chicago this year.

In January, four black suspects were charged with criminal hate crime and aggravated kidnapping after they allegedly bound, gagged, beat and yelled racial epithets at a white 18-year-old man.