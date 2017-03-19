The Secret Service detained a man who drove up to a checkpoint near the White House grounds and his vehicle was "declared suspicious," a Secret Service spokesperson said.

The Secret Service said it would not immediately provide more details about what triggered the alarm during the Saturday night incident, citing an ongoing criminal investigation.

The man drove the vehicle up to the checkpoint at 15th Street and E Street NW at 11:05 p.m., a Secret Service spokesperson said.

"Upon contact with the individual, U.S. Secret Service Uniform Division Officers detained the individual and declared his vehicle suspicious," the spokesperson said. President Donald Trump is not in Washington, D.C. He is at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The incident comes a week after a man who said he was a friend of the president and "had an appointment" breached the White House grounds — and was on the grounds for more than sixteen minutes before he was apprehended.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Intruder on White House Grounds for Nearly 17 Minutes Before Arrest 2:00 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/900770883974" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Jonathan Tuan-Anh Tran allegedly jumped the fence near the Treasury Department and was arrested near the South Portico entrance of the White House, according to court documents. Tran, 26, of Milpitas, California, was released Monday under court-ordered monitoring.

Earlier Saturday, a person was apprehended after jumping over a low metal barrier just outside the White House fence, officials said. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Twitter that the person jumped over a bike rack on Pennsylvania Avenue, not a White House fence.