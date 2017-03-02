Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed WP: Sessions and Russian Ambassador Spoke During Campaign 6:41 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/888136771955" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with the Russian ambassador to the United States before the presidential election last year, his spokeswoman confirmed, raising questions about whether he misled senators who inquired about the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

Sessions' spokeswoman, Sarah Isgur Flores, told NBC News that Sessions — who was then a Republican member of the Senate Armed Services Committee — did have a conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak last year. The meeting was first reported by The Washington Post.

But she said "there was absolutely nothing misleading about his answer" because Sessions was asked during the hearing about "communications between Russia and the Trump campaign — not about meetings he took as a senator and a member of the Armed Services Committee."

Democrats raced to call for Sessions to resign or at least to recuse himself from the official investigation of alleged ties between Russian officials and President Donald Trump's campaign, contending that Sessions misled the Senate Judiciary Committee on Jan. 10.

In a statement Wednesday night, Sessions said: "I have never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false."

The statement didn't expand on whether Sessions had met with Russian officials for any other reason. Sessions was the first sitting senator to endorse Trump, exactly one year ago, when he campaigned with Trump in Madison, Alabama.

Jeff Sessions testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing to be attorney general on Jan. 10. Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

Asked Jan. 10 by Sen. Al Franken, D-Minnesota, what he would do if he learned that "anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign," Sessions replied:

"I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign, and I did not have communications with the Russians, and I'm unable to comment on it."

Representatives of Sessions told NBC News that Sessions actually spoke twice with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak last year, once during a private meeting in Sessions' office in September.

Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, resigned last month after it was disclosed that Flynn misled Vice President Mike Pence and other senior officials about his communications with Kislyak. As attorney general, Sessions oversees the FBI, which is investigating alleged connections between Russia and Trump's campaign.

Democrats have called for an independent investigation, and on Wednesday night, some called for him to step down or at least to recuse himself from the official investigation.

"Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign," House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi of California said.

"There must be an independent, bipartisan, outside commission to investigate the Trump political, personal and financial connections to the Russians," Pelosi said.

Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, also said Sessions "should resign immediately, and there is no longer any question that we need a truly independent commission to investigate this issue.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said: "It is essential that he recuse himself from any role in the investigation.

"This is not even a close call; it is a must," he said.

Jerrold Nadler, D-New York, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, tweeted: "If it turns out Sessions lied under oath, he of course will be [subject] to criminal prosecution & [should] immediately resign."

If it turns out Sessions lied under oath, he of course will be sbjct to criminal prosecution & shld immediately resign. #ResolutionofInquiry https://t.co/Lw3oDdv62x — (((Rep. Nadler))) (@RepJerryNadler) March 2, 2017

An official familiar with Sessions' interactions provided NBC News with a list of what was described as all of the then-senator's known visits with foreign ambassadors last year. The list includes the Sept. 8 meeting with Kislyak.

The official told NBC News that Sessions came in contact with Kislyak a second time at a public event organized in July by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative policy group, where he spoke informally with a small group of ambassadors, including Kislyak.

The official said Sessions often met with ambassadors, discussing bilateral relations and issues, both positive or negative. Ambassadors would often make "superficial comments" about election-related news, the official said. But it was not the substance of their discussions, the official said.