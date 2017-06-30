A six-passenger aircraft attempting to land at John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California, came up short of the runway, crashing on the 405 freeway Friday morning local time.

The fire from the smoking twin-engine Cessna 310 was extinguished, and two people were airlifted to a local hospital. It was unclear if the patients had been passengers on the plane or were on the ground at the time of the crash.

The 405 freeway was shut down immediately after the crash, and the airfield announced that it was closed to arrivals.

The plane had departed from John Wayne Airport, and the pilot declared an emergency shortly after taking off. It was trying to return to the airport when the crash occurred.

Small plane crash on I-405 near Santa Ana, California. @melody2020 / via Twitter

Less than an hour later, arrival traffic at the airport and the northbound lane on the 405 had been reopened. The southbound lane remained closed.

“It looked like the plane hit the median and spun around and landed on the freeway,” said Wendy Haskel, who was taking an Uber to the Long Beach airport.

“We saw smoke about five to 10 minutes before that, and my Uber said, ‘I think that’s a plane.’ when we started driving by.”

The Federal Aviation Administration said its investigators were on their way to the scene.

The cause of the crash is unknown. There is no traffic cam at the intersection.

According to NBC Los Angeles, the plane was approaching the airport and had flown from Santa Ana to Palm Springs on Thursday afternoon. The aircraft is registered to Twin Props.

John Wayne Airport is an international hub and is a popular landing field for Southwest Airlines. It is the same airport where Harrison Ford flew too close to American Airlines Boeing 737 earlier this year.

According to the Orange County Register, the airport has been called among the “scariest” in the nation for its short runways that leads to sharper take offs and landings.

Andrew Blankstein reported from Los Angeles and Phil McCausland from New York.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more details.