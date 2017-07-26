Slain NYPD Officer’s Widow Gives Birth More Than Two Years After His Death

The widow of a slain NYPD officer has given birth to their daughter, more than two years after his death, according to the NYPD.

Pei Xia Chen gave birth on Tuesday, to a baby girl named Angelina, through the help of in vitro fertilization, according to NBC New York.

The girl's father, Det. Wenjian Liu, was ambushed and murdered along with his partner, Det. Rafael Ramos, while sitting in their police vehicle in Brooklyn on December 20, 2014.

That night, Chen asked that her husband's semen be preserved, potentially allowing her to have their child, NBC New York reported.

On Tuesday, Chen told reporters that the night after her husband's murder, she had a dream that Liu handed her a baby girl. After the procedure, Chen said she was confident that she was pregnant.

"And I told my friend, 'It's going to be a baby girl,'" Chen said. "My friend said, 'No, you haven't even checked the sonograms.' But I was right."

Chen told NBC New York that she's looking forward to telling her daughter about her heroic father, and to introducing the child to officers in the NYPD, whom she calls "her big blue family."

Liu's death sent shock waves through the NYPD community, and thousands poured out to mourn the murders of Liu and Ramos at their funerals.