Son of Nashville Mayor Dies of Drug Overdose

The son of the mayor of Nashville died of a drug overdose Saturday night, the mayor's office said in a statement on Sunday.

Mayor Megan Barry and her husband Bruce were notified Sunday morning of their son's death by overdose, according to a statement.

"Early this morning, we received news that no parents should ever have to hear," it read. "Our son Max suffered from an overdose and passed away."

Max Barry, son of Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and Bruce Barry, died from an apparent overdose in Denver, Colorado on the evening of Saturday, July 29, 2017. Barry Family

Max Barry, 22, died in Denver, Colorado on Saturday evening, the statement. He had graduated last month from the University of Puget Sound in Tacoma, Washington.

"We cannot begin to describe the pain and heartbreak that comes with losing our only child," the Barrys' statement read. "Our son was a kind soul full of life and love for his family and friends. Our family would greatly appreciate your thoughts and prayers, and would respectfully ask for privacy as we mourn the loss of our child and begin to understand a world without his laughter and love in our lives."