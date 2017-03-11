Is there a doctor in the house? It was a plane, but a woman's cries for help Monday were answered all the same — by around 20 medical professionals on board, officials said.

Southwest Airlines passenger Maggie Greene LaBove's husband, Tom, fell ill on an Atlanta-to-Houston flight and was stabilized by five of the doctors who stood up to help.

"I was seats behind the couple but the wife started panicking and calling out for help. It became obvious that it was an emergency and I rushed to jump right in, squeezing through the tight seats to get to the patient," Dr. Jeffrey Aycock, an oral surgeon at University of Texas Medical Branch, told NBC News.

Aycock said the patient, a former air force pilot and active runner, became semiconscious, sweaty and cold 30 minutes upon descent into Houston. He had to lay him down across three seats that acted as a bed to open the patient's airway and ensure his brain was getting oxygen.

"He had a strong but very, very low pulse rate which we were worried about. We knew, however, that he was going to be OK from his stable blood pressure counts."

Around 20 doctors stood up to help, but five concentrated on helping the stricken passenger, with the others standing aside.

It took the doctors approximately eight to ten minutes to fully stabilize the patient and no drug or an automatic defibrillator was administered.

Aycock was joined by his work colleague, Dr. Andrew Grant, Professor of Internal Medicine and three other physicians : Dr. Kristen Moore, an allergist of Houston Allergy, Dr. Lenora Noroski, an allergist from Texas Children's Hospital and Dr. David Corry, a pulmonologist at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

The flight landed safely in Houston and was met by local medical staff, Southwest said in a statement.

"We are beyond grateful for the aid provided by several medical professionals to stabilize the passenger," Southwest spokesman Dan Landson said.

Grant commended Southwest staff on the plane for their quick response.

“ That’s what healthcare should be all about.”

"Dr. Aycock jumped right in and we administered the oxygen source," Grant told NBC News. "The Southwest Airlines crew were impressive in their response. They left the medical bag for us and a male staff was constantly updating the pilot and discussing if an emergency landing was required."

Aycock believes the patient's state of semi-consciousness arose from a shortage in fluid intake during the flight and medication for the patient's restless leg syndrome. Dr. Corry, however, said the gentleman had taken the medication with an alcoholic drink which he suspects caused the semi-consciousness.

"From what I heard last, the patient refused to seek emergency care after he landed as his condition was back to normal," Aycock said. "I am sure he will follow-up for his condition though."

Noroski said most of the doctors on the flight were returning from an annual meeting at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology in Atlanta.

"I had a similar experience on the same airline where the patient had severe heart disease and died in-flight. I am glad that many physicians stepped up in this flight," Grant told NBC News. "That's what healthcare should be all about."