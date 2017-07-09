"Spider-Man: Homecoming" is a domestic darling, and an international success.

The movie from Sony and Marvel made a reported $140 million at the international box office, as of Sunday morning. That, combined with the $117 million it's expected to net from the domestic market, should give the film a $257 million global opening.

"Homecoming" is launching in about 60 percent of international territories this weekend. In Asia alone, the movie has earned $61.3 million. South Korea tallied a five-day total of $25.8 million. Mexico and Brazil powered Latin American earnings with $12 million and $9 million, respectively. The U.K. accounted for $11.8 million of the international total. Other key markets included Russia ($7.8 million) and Australia ($7.6 million). It has yet to open in major territories such as France, Germany, Spain, Japan, and China.

Tom Holland attends the 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' press conference at Conrad Seoul Hotel on July 3, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea. Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

The latest Spider-Man movie offers a family-friendly take on the superhero genre. It stars Tom Holland, who got his start on the West End, as a 15-year-old Spider-Man struggling with the trials and tribulations of realizing the full of potential of his super powers in addition to the day-to-day problems any other high schooler might face.

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), who serves as an ever-present part of the movie's promotional materials, plays Spider-Man's begrudging mentor in the film. Michael Keaton is the big bad, Vulture, Jon Favreau plays Spidey's guardian, Happy Hogan, and Zendaya stars as Michelle Jones ("MJ"), Parker's brainy classmate. Jon Watts directed the film, and is one of six people with a writing credit on the script.

Meanwhile, "Despicable Me 3" posted $139 million from 60 territories overseas for grand total of $298.4 million internationally. In China, it scored $66 million, or the biggest opening weekend for an animated movie in China. It also set a record for the biggest animated Imax opening weekend with $4 million. Other top territories included France, where the movie opened with $9.1 million, and Germany which pulled in $8.5 million.

For Paramount, "Transformers: The Last Knight" earned an additional $18.1 million. But the studio's biggest bragging rights go to "Baywatch," which crossed the $100 million mark overseas. Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" picked up $11.1 million at the international box office, while "Cars 3" earned an extra $8.7 million. And "Wonder Woman" posted $6.8 million for Warner Bros. at the overseas box office, raising its global total to $745.8 million.