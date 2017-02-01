Play Facebook

President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court has been vague about gay marriage and other issues important to the LGBTQ community, but back when he was an undergraduate at Columbia University he opposed military recruiting on campus precisely because it discriminated against gays and lesbians.

"It is an accepted fact that all four branches of the U.S. military discriminate against men and women based on their sexual preferences," Neil Gorsuch wrote in an opinion piece for the Columbia Daily Spectator that was published in February 1987.

"This kind of discrimination just doesn't fit in with Freedom of Opportunity and Democracy," he wrote. "Plain and simple. Unless it's prepared to hire applicants regardless of race, sex, class, religion, or sexual preference, the military should be denied the use of Columbia facilities to recruit."

The revelation came a day after Trump announced that he was nominating Gorsuch, who currently sits on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, to succeed the late Justice Antonin Scalia on the United States Supreme Court.

Gorsuch could not be immediately reached to explain whether the feelings he expressed back when he was a 19-year-old undergraduate reflects his thinking now. But Trump's choice of Gorsuch was applauded by conservative Christian groups that remain adamantly opposed to gay marriage.

And in an analysis of Gorsuch's legal career prepared for NBC by the Jackson Lewis law firm, the nominee was described "as having a deep commitment to the original understanding of the Constitution and the distinction between legislative and judicial powers."

The future SCOTUS nominee's opposition to military recruiters was somewhat surprising because he was well known as a conservative on the decidedly liberal campus when he wrote the op-ed. In fact, he founded a satirical conservative publication called The Federalist to air his and his like-minded friends' views.

President Donald J. Trump shakes hands with Neil Gorsuch in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Jan. 31, 2017. Michael Reynolds / EPA

The same month he voiced opposition to military recruiters, Gorsuch and classmate Andrew Levy published a piece in The Columbia Daily Spectator dismissing the demonstrators as "professional protesters."

And just a year earlier, when Gorsuch was running for a seat on the student senate, he punted when asked directly if he was in favor of the military recruiting on campus and gave a lengthy answer in praise of freedom of speech.

"The question here is not whether "the Marines should be allowed to recruit on campus" but whether a University and its community, so devoted to the freedom of individuals to pursue their own chosen lifestyles and to speak freely, has the right or obligation to determine who may speak on campus or what may be said," he answered in a piece that ran in the campus newspaper on March 19, 1986.

At the time, students and faculty at Columbia and at many campuses across the country were hotly debating whether the military recruiters should be allowed to operate at schools that had policies in place which already barred discrimination based on sexual orientation.

The issue lost steam in September 2011 when the Pentagon lifted the ban on openly gay and lesbian soldiers serving in the military.

Gorsuch's opposition to military recruiters was aired at the bottom of a larger piece in which he criticized Columbia for its alleged group think about the hot button issues of the day.

"Amazingly, radically different people from radically different backgrounds and locales share an incredible hegemony here on Morningside Heights in their radical politics," he wrote. "As the world and other colleges change with the times, as hair styles come and go, as career trends ebb and flow, Columbia remains entranced with the same slogans, styles, and sympathies it has had since the 60s."