Police say they have arrested the gunman who terrorized Phoenix for months last year by killing nine people in a series of seemingly random shootings.

Tips from the community led police to Aaron Saucedo, 23, and detectives were able to link him to the string of attacks by analyzing ballistics evidence, surveillance video and witness statements, police said.

Aaron Saucedo Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

"Today is a good day in the city of Phoenix," said the city's mayor, Greg Stanton, praising the law enforcement task force that hunted the shooter for nearly a year.

"They had a clear mission: bring this killer to justice and get it right."

The gunman's targets included men, women and children, many of them ambushed near their homes in a working-class neighborhood between August 2015 and July 2016. Police said they have not identified a motive but they believe Saucedo acted alone.

"We hope that out community will rest a little easier and that our officers will get a little more sleep knowing that the wheels of justice are finally in motion," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

Manuel Castro Garcia, Horacio De Jesus Pena and Diego Verdugo Sanchez all victims of recent Maryvale drive-by-shootings in Phoenix. Silent Witness Arizona

Sylvia Ellis, the mother and grandmother of two victims, said she was reeling from news of the charges against Saucedo after so much time had passed.

"I'm really just shocked," she said.

Authorities realized they had a serial shooter on the loose in June after finding links in crime-scene evidence from five shootings. As the weeks went on, and more cases were added, police stepped up public appeals for tips.

More than 3,000 calls and emails came into the Silent Witness program before a multi-agency task force got their big break: a tip that led them to take a close look at Saucedo.

A survivor of one shooting recently told News 12 that after police showed up at his home with photos, he recognized Saucedo's face.

"When they showed me the picture, I did get a little chills," he said.

Saucedo was taken into custody last month and first charged with the August 2015 murder of 61-year-old Raul Romero — a homicide that hadn't yet been linked to the pattern. On Monday, he was booked on 26 additional felony counts, including another slaying that had not previously been tied to the serial shooter.

Police released this sketch of a suspect in a series of killings in Phoenix. Phoenix Police Department

Police said they investigated whether Saucedo might be the so-called Phoenix freeway shooter believed responsible for almost 12 incidents, none fatal, on I-10 in 2015. However, they said, none of the evidence between the two series matched.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard, a police spokesman, said it was possible more incidents might be tied to the suspect. The shootings ended abruptly in July amid a massive publicity effort, and Howard said Saucedo did tell investigators he had changed his appearance and stopped driving his BMW around that time.

