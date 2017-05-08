The gunman who terrorized Phoenix last year with a series of seemingly random shootings — killing nine people in four months — is behind bars, police said Monday.

A tip from the community led investigators to Aaron Saucedo, 23, and detectives were able to link him to the string of attacks by analyzing ballistics evidence, surveillance video and witness statements, police said.

Police say Aaron Saucedo, 23, is the Phoenix serial shooter pictured in this police sketch. NBC News

"Today is a good day in the city of Phoenix," said the city's mayor, Greg Stanton, praising the law-enforcement task force that hunted the shooter for nearly a year.

"They had a clear mission: bring this killer to justice and get it right."

The gunman's targets included men, women and children, many of them ambushed near their homes in a working-class neighborhood between August 2015 and July 2016. A mother and her 12-year-old daughter were shot dead in one incident; a man and his 4-year-old nephew escaped unhurt in another.

Police said they have not identified a motive but they believe Saucedo acted alone.

"We hope that out community will rest a little easier and that our officers will get a little more sleep knowing that the wheels of justice are finally in motion," Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said.

Manuel Castro Garcia, Horacio De Jesus Pena and Diego Verdugo Sanchez all victims of recent Maryvale drive-by-shootings in Phoenix. Silent Witness Arizona

Sylvia Ellis, the mother and grandmother of two victims, said she was reeling from news of the charges against Saucedo after the trail seemed to have grown cold for so long.

"I'm really just shocked," she said.

Authorities realized they had a serial shooter on the loose in June after finding links in crime-scene evidence from five shootings. As the weeks went on, and more cases were tied to the same shooter, police stepped up public appeals for tips.

More than 3,000 calls and emails came into the Silent Witness program before a multi-agency task force got their big break: a tip that led them to take a close look at Saucedo and that will yield a $75,000 reward.

A survivor of one shooting recently told News 12 that after police showed up at his home with photos, he recognized Saucedo's face.

"When they showed me the picture, I did get a little chills," he said.

Saucedo was taken into custody last month and first charged with the August 2015 murder of 61-year-old Raul Romero — a homicide that hadn't yet been linked to the pattern. On Monday, he was booked on 26 additional felony counts, including another slaying that had not previously been tied to the serial shooter.

The Maricopa County prosecutor said his office had not yet decided which charges they would bring to trial.

Stefanie Ellis, 33, was killed along with her daughter and a friend on June 12, 2016. Family photo

Police said they investigated whether Saucedo might be the so-called Phoenix freeway shooter believed responsible for almost 12 incidents, none fatal, on I-10 in 2015. However, they said, none of the evidence between the two series matched.

Sgt. Jonathan Howard, a police spokesman, said it was possible more incidents might be tied to the suspect. The shootings ended abruptly in July amid a massive publicity effort, and Howard said Saucedo did tell investigators he had changed his appearance and stopped driving his BMW around that time.

"It's been said that serial killer is like a chameleon and that's what made this case so frustrating," U.S. Marshal David Gonzales said.

