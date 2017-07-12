Authorities searched for a man described as armed and dangerous Wednesday after a shooting that left three people dead in a domestic dispute at a mobile home community near Birmingham, Alabama.

Gardendale police released a photo of a potential suspect, identified as Kenneth Dion Lever, 52, of the Pensacola, Florida, area, and told residents to stay inside during the manhunt.

Police Chief Mike Walker said all the victims were adults with a family relationship to a suspect.

Kenneth Dion Lever is described as armed and dangerous following a shooting that left multiple people dead at a mobile home community near Birmingham, Alabama. Glendale, Alabama, police via AP

Others outside the family aren't believed to be in danger, Walker told reporters, but he warned against approaching Lever.

Neighbors described hearing multiple gunshots. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said investigators were still at the scene and no identities were available.

Mayor Stan Hogeland said he had talked with relatives of some of the victims and described them as "distraught."

"We're doing everything we can to try to find this guy," Hogeland told reporters.

The search for Lever initially focused in woods near the Peachtree Crossings mobile home community, where the shootings occurred, but Walker later said police believed he had left the area and could be headed back toward the Florida Panhandle in either a Chevrolet Camaro or a white Honda Accord.

A worker who answered the phone at the mobile home community declined to comment, citing instructions from law enforcement.

Court records show that a judge ordered Lever in December to stay away from his ex-wife, Dana Lever, and their daughter, a juvenile. Dana Lever sought the protective order claiming that the man was stalking and harassing them, records show.

Separately, charges against Lever involving sexual abuse of a minor were filed in York County, Pennsylvania, according to the request from Dana Lever.

A hearing in the Alabama case is scheduled for July 26, a court docket showed.

Walker declined to comment on any court cases involving Lever.