A suspected drunken driver crashed into another vehicle before plowing into a parade crowd in New Orleans Saturday, injuring nearly 30 people, authorities said.

Five of the injured were in guarded condition but none of the injuries appear life-threatening, New Orleans EMS Director Jeff Elder said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Google Plus

Embed Police: Suspected Drunk Driver Plows Into Crowd at Mardi Gras Parade 2:08 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/885036611963" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The driver of a truck traveling near the Endymion parade at around 6:42 p.m. struck other vehicles and then veered and ran through the crowd before crashing into a dump truck, New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said. He called it a "horrific scene."

"It appears that it was a subject who was highly intoxicated who struck a number of vehicles and then veered off, hitting a whole bunch of innocent people," Harrison said.

The driver of the truck was arrested, police said.

Twenty-one people were taken to hospitals for treatment, and seven other suffered injuries but declined to be transported, Elder said. The ages of those injured ranged from a child between 3 and 4 years old who is "very stable" to people in their 30s, Elder said.