A suspected drunken driver crashed into another vehicle before plowing into a parade crowd in New Orleans Saturday, injuring nearly 30 people, authorities said.
Five of the injured were in guarded condition but none of the injuries appear life-threatening, New Orleans EMS Director Jeff Elder said.
The driver of a truck traveling near the Endymion parade at around 6:42 p.m. struck other vehicles and then veered and ran through the crowd before crashing into a dump truck, New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said. He called it a "horrific scene."
"It appears that it was a subject who was highly intoxicated who struck a number of vehicles and then veered off, hitting a whole bunch of innocent people," Harrison said.
The driver of the truck was arrested, police said.
Twenty-one people were taken to hospitals for treatment, and seven other suffered injuries but declined to be transported, Elder said. The ages of those injured ranged from a child between 3 and 4 years old who is "very stable" to people in their 30s, Elder said.