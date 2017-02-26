A suspected drunken driver crashed into another vehicle before plowing into a Mardi Gras parade crowd in New Orleans Saturday, injuring nearly 30 people, authorities said.

Five of the injured were in guarded condition but none of the injuries appear life-threatening, New Orleans EMS Director Jeff Elder said.

The driver of a truck traveling near the Endymion parade at around 6:42 p.m. struck other vehicles and then veered and ran through the crowd before crashing into a dump truck, New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said. He called it a "horrific scene."

"It appears that it's a subject who was highly intoxicated who struck a number of vehicles and then veered off, hitting a whole bunch of innocent people," Harrison said.

The driver of the truck was arrested, police said.

Twenty-one people were taken to hospitals for treatment, and seven others who were hurt declined to be transported to a hospital, Elder said. The ages of those injured ranged from a child between 3 and 4 years old who is "very stable" to people in their 30s and 40s, Elder said.

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the crash was the second instance of people being hurt in poor decisions around parades Saturday. Earlier, a man was struck by a bullet that was fired through a portable toilet near the parade, NBC affiliate WDSU reported.

"We've had individuals who have made really bad decisions today that have really caused serious damage and consequences to a lot of citizens," Landrieu said.