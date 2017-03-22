The mother of a 15-year-old Chicago girl who was allegedly gang raped in a Facebook Live video said on Wednesday that she no longer feels safe in her neighborhood after receiving online threats.

Police found her daughter on Tuesday, but the girl's mother said that she and her daughter are afraid to stay at their home because of Facebook threats they've received and neighborhood children taunting their family.

"This is just disturbing and to think the kids think it is funny," the mother, 32, told the Associated Press.

NBC News is not naming the mother to protect her and her daughter.

The mother told the AP that people have sent messages saying that "they are going to get her" child and neighborhood kids have come by her house laughing and ringing her doorbell.

"[The Chicago Police Dept.] is aware of the social media communication and visits to the family's home and detectives have filed case reports and opened parallel investigations in reference," police spokesman Anthony Gugleilmi said in a statement on Wednesday. "[Police] Superintendent Eddie Johnson also contacted the victim's mother early Wednesday afternoon to check on the well-being of the young girl and her family."

At least 40 people watched her daughter's assault on Facebook Live and none reported it to the police, authorities said on Tuesday.

"I can't stay here," she told the AP of her home in Chicago. "I have other kids, too. I [used to] let them walk to school and now I have to take them."

Chicago police are questioning "multiple individuals" about the alleged gang rape of the 15-year-old girl, law enforcement officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The local police were working to corroborate the timeline and identify the possible assailants, Guglielmi told NBC Chicago on Wednesday.

"We have teams working around the clock and detectives are making good progress in the case," Guglielmi said.

As of Wednesday evening, no suspects had been identified and no arrests have been made, police said.

Andrew Holmes, a local activist, said a friend of the girl's mother called him Monday asking if he could help find the video online and get it to the police, which he did. He said to him, the video showed that the girl was frightened and trying to get away.

"You could see where she was fearful. ... You could see the look of fear and where she is resisting, pushing back," he told the AP. "It looked like ... she was in total shock."

Holmes said the video shows someone pulling the girl to a bed as she struggled to get away. He said he was struck by the indifference of the others who were there.

"Other individuals were there standing around and talking and someone says, 'Cut the lights off,'" he said, adding that the lights kept going on and off during the video, which was several minutes long.

The girl had been missing since Sunday. According to her uncle, he dropped her off at church, she went to a store and then she disappeared.

Police were able to locate her early Tuesday after the girl's mother approached Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson directly on Monday afternoon. She showed him screenshots of the Facebook Live video, police spokesman Officer Michele Tannehill said on Tuesday.

If you see a crime committed on social media, call the police. Social media has no borders, call the police where you live, to report . pic.twitter.com/Oxf2tInuYY — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) March 22, 2017

The 15-year-old was in stable condition at a local hospital.

"She went to the hospital, but she was so scared she didn't want anybody to touch her," the mother said.

"She says she's shaken up by the whole situation, but she is safe and being checked out right now," her uncle told NBC Chicago. "Hopefully we can get an opportunity to talk to her."

The 15-year-old's mother was visibly unsettled by both the original assault and the subsequent threats.

"For you to do something like that and then post it up on Facebook like it's a joke — it's just terrible," she told NBC Chicago on Wednesday.

"I know they'll get their day," she added.