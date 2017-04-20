The 50-year-old Tennessee man accused of kidnapping his 15-year-old former student was arrested in Northern California — and the teenage girl was recovered safely after she was missing for more than a month, authorities said Thursday.

Tad Cummins, a former high school teacher in rural Tennessee, was nabbed in California after disappearing with Elizabeth Thomas on March 13, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a post on Twitter. More details were not immediately available, but the TBI said Thomas was recovered safely.

Tad Cummins, 50, and Elizabeth Thomas, 15, in undated photos released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The arrest in California comes weeks after authorities said the two had been spotted on surveillance camera at a Wal-Mart in Oklahoma City on March 30.

Cummins has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual contact in the disappearance of Thomas, who attends Culleoka Unit School in Maury County.

Authorities were on a nationwide manhunt for the two, after Tennessee authorities said they were deeply concerned "about his intentions for her."

Cummins had been suspended from the Culleoka Unit School in February after disobeying an order barring Thomas from his classroom following an incident the month before where a student reported seeing the two kissing.