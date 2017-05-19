Here Are the Lawmakers Who’ve Mentioned Impeachment

President Donald Trump faces multiple investigations into charges that his 2016 campaign had ties to Russia, including the appointment this week by the Justice Department of a special counsel. As a result, some Democratic lawmakers — and a couple of Republicans — have brought up what people in Washington sometimes refer to as the "i word."

The mentions of that word — impeachment — run the gamut from vehemence to caution. Some lawmakers, like California Democrat Maxine Waters, have vigorously demanded the president's impeachment, while others have been more restrained — raising it only as the possible outcome of a process that still has a very long way to go. And Rep. Eliot Engel of New York, among others, has encouraged Democrats to stop talking about impeachment altogether, saying the facts aren't in.

Here's a list of those who have let the word "impeachment" cross their lips.

