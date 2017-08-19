Thousands March in Boston for Counter-Protest to ‘Free Speech Rally’

BOSTON — Thousands of counter-protesters marched in Boston to confront right-wing “free speech” demonstrators on Saturday in a display of solidarity after the deadly white nationalist rally in Virginia last weekend.

The counter-protesters gathered near Boston’s Malcolm X Boulevard, chanting "Whose streets? Our streets!" and "No Trump, No KKK, No Fascist USA.” They also held signs that read: "Resist," "Black Lives Matter," and "Get the hell off my lawn, you bigots."

The demonstration was in response to the “Boston Free Speech Rally” in Boston Common, a downtown city park.

Organizers of the counter-protest told NBC News they viewed the free speech rally, taking place at the same time, as code for hate speech.

“I think as a country you have a right to free speech,” said Boston resident Beth Chandler, “but there’s a difference to me with hateful speech and free speech. And a lot of what the separatists are saying is hateful speech and there’s not a place for that in our country.”

“I think there are many groups that are marginalized in our community… and I think we need to stand together and say that is not OK,” she added.

The free speech rally was organized by a coalition of self-described Libertarian and conservative groups, some of whom identify with the so-called alt-right — a political grouping mixing racism, white nationalism, anti-Semitism and populism.

The rally has been planned since late July, but gained immense interest after white supremacists clashed with counter protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia on Aug. 12, which left 19 injured and one dead.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted Saturday to "ask everyone to be peaceful."

Other rallies have been planned Saturday in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas and Hot Springs, Arkansas.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.

Garrett Haake reported from Boston, Dartunorro Clark reported from New York.