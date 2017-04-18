Three Dead in Fresno Shooting Spree, Suspect in Custody

Three people were shot to death in less than a minute at separate locations Tuesday in Fresno, California, authorities said. A fugitive wanted in a previous homicide was arrested at the scene.

The man, identified as Kori Ali Muhammad, 39, who investigators said used the alias "Black Jesus," was arrested and was being held awaiting at least four counts of murder, Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer told reporters.

Kori Ali Muhammad in a police photo. Fresno County Sheriff's Office

In addition to the three people who were killed Tuesday, Muhammad had been wanted in connection with the shooting death of a security guard at a Motel 6 last Thursday, Dyer said.

At least 16 rounds were fired in less than a minute at four locations, including a Catholic Charities facility, where the gunman killed a man in the parking lot, Dyer said. None of the victims worked at the charity, he said.

While police said the gunman yelled "Allahu Akbar" ("God is great" in Arabic) during the incident, it was too early to say whether terrorism was a factor, Dyer said.

#TrafficAlert M St. shutdown between Fresno & Tulare St for @FresnoPolice shooting investigation. @FresnoSheriff all courthouses remain open pic.twitter.com/prSVDh55kw — Fresno Co Sheriff (@FresnoSheriff) April 18, 2017

Muhammad is black, and all of Tuesday's victims were white, Dyer, said. Social media accounts linked to Muhammad expressed anti-white and anti-government sentiments, Dyer said.

"This was a random act of violence," Dyer said. "These were unprovoked attacks by an individual who was intent on carrying out homicides today."

Police hadn't recovered the weapon, but they said they found .357-caliber rounds and a speed loader used to reload revolvers when they arrested Muhammad. Details and dispensations of those charges weren't immediately known.

The FBI and agents of the San Francisco division of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined the investigation.