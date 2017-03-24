Tom Brady’s Stolen Super Bowl Jerseys Returned to Patriots by FBI

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's stolen Super Bowl jerseys have been returned to the team, the FBI said Thursday.

Brady wore one of the jerseys while leading the Patriots to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history, the first to go into overtime. The 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5 in Houston was the fifth championship for Brady, who was named the game's Most Valuable Player.

Harold Shaw, left, special agent in charge of the FBI's Boston Division, and Massachusetts State Police Col. Richard McKeon, right, show Tom Brady's recovered jerseys Thursday along with Patriots Chief Executive Robert Kraft, middle. FBI

Brady wore the other jersey in the 49th Super Bowl two years ago, when the Patriots came from behind to beat the Seattle Seahawks, 28-24.

"We know how much this means to the Patriots and football fans everywhere, and we are honored to be able to bring these jerseys back" to Foxborough, Massachusetts, the Boston suburb that the Patriots call home, the FBI said in a statement.

The jerseys were found "in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media," the National Football League said Monday.

Police in Houston, where this year's Super Bowl was played, joined the FBI investigation because "you don't come to Texas and embarrass us on our home turf," Police Chief Art Acevedo said.

Authorities haven't publicly identified a suspect, and no criminal charges have been filed.

"It is another example of the importance of teamwork and what can be accomplished when everyone works together," team owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. "We appreciate the effort of everyone involved and look forward to returning these jerseys to Tom when he gets back to New England."