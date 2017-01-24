Feedback
Trump to Announce Pick to Fill Supreme Court Vacancy Next Week

by Halimah Abdullah

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will reveal his pick to fill the Supreme Court vacancy next week.

The president's announcement, which was anticipated based on his previous comments, comes just before he was set to meet with Democratic and Republican congressional leaders later on Tuesday.

"The president has invited the Democratic Leader, the Chairman and Ranking Member of the Judiciary Committee, and myself to the White House this afternoon to meet with him regarding the Supreme Court vacancy as part of his ongoing consultations with Members of the Senate. I appreciate the President soliciting our advice on this important matter," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.

