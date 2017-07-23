Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
U.S. news
News

Trump Calls Aircraft Carrier USS Gerald Ford Symbol of American Power

by Associated Press

advertisement

President Donald Trump is championing what he describes as America's return to global military prominence.

Trump spoke Saturday at the official commissioning of the aircraft carrier the USS Gerald Ford at Norfolk, Virginia.

The president says there has been "a shortfall in military readiness" and decries "a very, very bad time" for the military" in previous years.

Trump Commissions USS Gerald R. Ford Warship at Patriotic Ceremony 1:26

Trump hails the $12.9 billion next-generation aircraft carrier as symbolic of a new era when "everyone will know that America is coming and America is coming strong."

Earlier this year, Trump gave an interview criticizing the high-tech electromagnetic catapult that is one of the signature innovations of the Ford and expressing a preference for the traditional steam-fueled catapult. He didn't mention the issue on Saturday.

Image: US Navy aircraft carrier the USS Gerald R. Ford commissioned in Norfolk
Sailors manning the rails of the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during its commissioning ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia on July 22, 2017. Julio Martinez Martinez / U.S. Navy via EPA

Associated Press
Topics Military, U.S. news
First Published
Next Story Ex-Escort Dalia Dippolito Gets 16 Years for Trying to Have Husband Killed
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement