WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is expected to announce Friday that he is elevating U.S. Cyber Command to a full combatant command, showing just how critical cyber operations have become to the American military.

The shift means U.S. Cyber Command will split off from the intelligence-focused National Security Agency and focus on developing offensive and defensive cyberweapons to use during war and on stopping cyberintrusions.

As a unified command, CYBERCOM will have the same authorities as U.S. Central Command, U.S. European Command and other combatant commands with tens of thousands of service members and military assets.

The command will be led by a four-star general; the first nominee is Lt. Gen. William Mayville, according to three defense officials. Currently, CYBERCOM and NSA are led by the same four-star commander, Adm. Mike Rogers.

Congressional notification began Friday morning and the White House is expected to make the announcement the same day that Trump gathers with his national security team to discuss South Asia strategy at the presidential retreat at Camp David.

Last year, Sen. John McCain warned President Obama that he would try to block any attempt to spin off CYBERCOM in the final months of his administration, arguing it made sense for the two entities to work hand-in-hand.