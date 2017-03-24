In the aftermath of his first major legislative defeat, President Donald Trump is standing by his team, preaching confidence in House Speaker Paul Ryan and is still convinced of Obamacare's downfall.

"We were very close," he told reporters Friday afternoon after the health care bill was pulled. He returned to one of his early prescriptions for President Obama's signature health care law: that it would fail on its own, with the blame resting at the feet of Democrats.

"Obamacare will explode," the president said adding that his predecessor's signature health care law would have a "very bad year."

The president's comments come as Republican efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare failed, with the White House and GOP leadership unable to wrangle enough votes to follow through on the GOP's years-long promise to get rid of the healthcare law.

Trump asked House Speaker Ryan to pull the vote on the bill, laying blame at the feet of Democrats in an interview with the New York Times moments after making the decision.

In his own press conference, Ryan conceded that Obamacare remains "the law of the land" and that Americans would be "living with Obamacare for the foreseeable future."

At least 34 Republicans said they planned to vote against the measure or were leaning toward a no vote on the "American Health Care Act," according to a tally by NBC News.

Trump said his administration would now turn its attention toward tax reform.