Trump Monitoring Shooting, Calls Scalise a ‘Patriot’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are monitoring the Wednesday-morning shooting of Republican lawmaker Steve Scalise at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, according to a White House statement.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragedy," Trump's statement said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

The president will also make an on-camera statement on the shooting from the Diplomatic Room at the White House on Wednesday morning.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Rep. Mo Brooks Outlines Alexandria Shooting 1:50 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/967086659663" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The gunman began firing during a baseball practice for Republican lawmakers. Among the 5 people who were shot was Scalise, the House Majority Whip, who was shot in the hip, according to NBC News sources. NBC has confirmed he is in stable condition.

At least three others were shot, including two Capitol Police, and the shooter was in custody at a hospital.

Trump, whose previously scheduled event at the Labor Department was cancelled after the shooting, followed the statement with a tweet, calling Scalise "a true friend and patriot."

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

First lady Melania Trump tweeted thanks to the first responders on the scene.

Thank you to the first responders who rushed in to help protect those who were hurt in Alexandria, VA. My thoughts & prayers to everyone! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 14, 2017

Sen. Rand Paul, who at the practice, described 50 to 60 shots fired in an interview on MSNBC after the shooting. He recounted seeing Rep. Scalise hit but moving, dragging himself along the ground toward the outfield.

Karen & I are praying for @SteveScalise, the Capitol Police, & all hurt for a speedy recovery. Our hearts are with them & their loved ones. — Vice President Pence (@VP) June 14, 2017

Speaking about the "bravery" of the police who were on site, Paul said "had they not been there, it would've been a massacre."