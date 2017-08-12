CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The wave of violence incited during a gathering Saturday of white nationalists and counter-protesters led President Donald Trump and other state and national lawmakers to denounce the rally as hateful.

Politicians on both sides of the aisle agreed that such speech, which included racist and anti-Semitic slurs, should be condemned. Some emphasized that while they support freedom of speech and assembly, they do not condone the violence and racism seen in Charlottesville.

House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted the views expressed in the city were "repugnant" and "vile bigotry."

At least one person was arrested and eight injured in the clashes, which included a car plowing into a group of marchers as they walked through the streets.

The "Unite the Right" rally, which was organized by members of the so-called alt-right, were supposed to be protesting the planned removal of a statue honoring Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in the city's Emancipation Park.

State police and members of the Virginia National Guard surrounded the park after Gov. Terry McAuliffe declared a state of emergency before the noon start time and city officials declared the rally an unlawful assembly. That effectively ended the rally's start, and Emancipation Park remained empty.

We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets come together as one! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

Am in Bedminster for meetings & press conference on V.A. & all that we have done, and are doing, to make it better-but Charlottesville sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2017

I stand with @POTUS against hate & violence. U.S is greatest when we join together & oppose those seeking to divide us. #Charlottesville https://t.co/p76Y9xQCPL — Vice President Pence (@VP) August 12, 2017

Our country encourages freedom of speech, but let's communicate w/o hate in our hearts. No good comes from violence. #Charlottesville — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) August 12, 2017

The white nationalist demonstration in #Charlottesville is a reprehensible display of racism and hatred that has no place in our society. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 12, 2017

People who came to VA to spew hate & incite violence have no place here. We stand for inclusion and will not go backwards. Praying for peace — Senator Tim Kaine (@timkaine) August 12, 2017

March & rally in Charlottesville against everything the flag stands for. President Trump must condemn in strongest terms immediately. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 12, 2017

We are so much better than the small-minded racism, intolerance & hatred that the citizens of #Charlottesville are standing up to. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 12, 2017

Even as we protect free speech and assembly, we must condemn hatred, violence and white supremacy. #Charlottesville — Bill Clinton (@billclinton) August 12, 2017

@realDonaldTrump, thanks, at long last, for condemning hate in speech and action. Our work here is just beginning. Yours is too. — Mike Signer (@MikeSigner) August 12, 2017

David Duke, the former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, responded to Trump in a series of tweets to remind him "who put you in the presidency."

So, after decades of White Americans being targeted for discriminated & anti-White hatred, we come together as a people, and you attack us? https://t.co/Rkfs7O2Ykr — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 12, 2017

I would recommend you take a good look in the mirror & remember it was White Americans who put you in the presidency, not radical leftists. https://t.co/Rkfs7O2Ykr — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 12, 2017

Richard Spencer, who attended the "Unite the Right" march, also argued on Twitter that white supremacists were not at fault.

We came in peace. It was the government and antifa that used force against peaceful, lawful demonstrators. https://t.co/6oDkncSFna — Richard Spencer (@RichardBSpencer) August 12, 2017

Marianna Sotomayor reported from Charlottesville, and Ariana Brockington reported from New York.