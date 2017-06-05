WASHINGTON — President Trump will push for a privatization of the country's air traffic control system — an overhaul which he said would help usher in an era of more modernized and improved travel.

"It's about time," Trump said on Monday before signing an letter outlining the plan and added the changed would herald an "air travel revolution."

"Today we're proposing to take American air travel into the future — finally, finally," he said, flanked by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.

His comments come as the heavy summer travel season gets underway and against the backdrop of previous seasons' long wait times and delays at the nations' airports. Trump said the proposed changes will shorten those long waits and improve efficiency.

"Our plan will get you where you need to go more quickly, more reliably, more affordably and yes, for the first time in a long time, on time," Trump said.

The announcement is part of a week-long discussion of President Donald Trump's infrastructure wish-list.

On Monday, the White House will push Congress to vote on legislation that would allow air traffic control to be taken out of the Federal Aviation Authority and instead become a non-government non-profit.

"The FAA has been trying to upgrade our nation's air traffic control system for years. After billions and billions of tax dollars spent and many years of delays, we are still stuck with an ancient, broken, antiquated horrible system that doesn't work," Trump said.

He also criticized the previous administration for spending $7 billion to try to upgrade the system, a move he called a "failure" and "a total waste of money."

Computers sit on the counter at O'Hare's new Satellite South air traffic control tower in Chicago on Oct. 14, 2015. Scott Olson / Getty Images file

Reed Cordish, assistant to the president for intragovernmental and technology Initiatives and DJ Gribbin, special assistant to the president for infrastructure pushed the plan as a way to improve safety, limit flight delays, and lower prices for consumers.

The idea of the "FAA overseeing itself" in regards to air traffic control is "unusual," Gribbin told reporters on Monday. Instead, the plan will support moving air traffic control out of the Federal Aviation Administration's umbrella, but still allow that agency an "aggressive safety enforcement role."

The plan is not new.

Rep. Bill Shuster, R-Pennsylvania, pushed a similar plan last year and was praised Monday for doing a "good job" pulling a package together. What's different now, Gribbin said, is Republican control of the White House and both houses of Congress.

That "unified nature" of the GOP is something the White House will rely on to move this legislation, Gribbin said.

However, that Republican control has yet to yield broader legislative gains since Trump took office, specifically on healthcare and the long-promised Republican repeal and replace of Obamacare.

"Infrastructure week," as it has been dubbed, will lay out the White House's views on infrastructure, which both Republicans and Democrats have interest in accomplishing, but will likely not yield much in the way of specifics. It will then give way to a focus on workforce development next week, according to Cordish, who told reporters on Monday of the need to "rebuild America and retrain America."

The move on infrastructure comes amid heightened international security concerns after the British capital of London suffered its third terror attack in as many months. Trump has both offered his support for America's ally, while also lashing out at the city's mayor and using the fresh scrutiny of radical Islamic terror to push for his own domestic agenda.

"Infrastructure week" will also compete with the highly-anticipated testimony of former FBI Director James Comey, who Trump fired unexpectedly amid the ongoing FBI investigation into alleged collusion between Russia and Trump's 2016 campaign.