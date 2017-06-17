The U.S. Office of Government Ethics on Friday released President Donald Trump's most recent financial disclosure, and it shows that the former real estate mogul carries at least $315 million in liabilities — $130 million to Deutsche Bank alone.

The financial disclosure, a 98-page document, details how much money Trump has made, as well as what he's liable for, through April 15. The president's reported income, including asset sales, is at least $594.57 million.

We have posted the President’s newly filed financial disclosure report here: https://t.co/toV6a2HrB8 — U.S. OGE (@OfficeGovEthics) June 16, 2017

The disclosure also shows that Trump earned nearly $20 million from his Washington, D.C. luxury hotel, the Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C., which only opened in September of 2016.

Since Trump won the election, the hotel has become a central symbol of the president's potential conflicts of interest, as some worry it is a route through which the Trump family could receive payments from foreign governments.

Trump promised to donate all profits earned from foreign governments to the U.S. Treasury, but the Trump Organization admitted that it is not tracking all potential payments that are coming from foreign governments.

Other notable elements of the disclosure include:

$7 million earned from book royalties, including "Art of the Deal," "Art of the Comeback" and other publications

$37.2 million earned from his private club Mar-a-Lago, located in Palm Beach, Florida

$19.7 million earned through golf related revenue from his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey

$20.1 million earned though golf related revenue from his golf club in Jupiter, Florida

$14.4 million earned through golf related revenue from his golf course and resort in Turnberry, Scotland

$115.9 million earned from his golf course and resort, Trump National Doral Golf Club, in Miami, Florida

$84,000 earned from a Screen Actors Guild pension

Trump last released his financial disclosure in May 2016. He has not released his tax returns.