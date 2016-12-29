Play Facebook

President-elect Donald Trump, asked about possible sanctions against Russia in the wake of alleged cyber-attacks during the presidential campaign, replied "I think we ought to get on with our lives."

"I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly, the whole you know age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what's going on," Trump told reporters outside his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

"We have speed we have a lot of other things, but I'm not sure you have the security that you need," Trump said. He added that he has not spoken with senators who have called for sanctions.

The comments come as the U.S. is said to be preparing to take retaliatory steps against Russia after political institutions were hacked during the presidential campaign. Those steps could include sanctions.

Emails stolen from the Democratic National Committee were leaked online and messages stolen from Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta later appeared on the website WikiLeaks.

NBC News has previously reported that U.S. intelligence officials believe "with a high level of confidence" that Russian President Vladimir Putin became personally involved in the alleged covert Russian campaign to interfere in the U.S. presidential election.

Trump made the statements Wednesday after being asked his view generally of sanctions against Russia.

He was asked about suggestions by Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham that the U.S. should impose sanctions on Putin personally, but Trump said he has not spoken to Graham, noting that they were opponents in the presidential primary campaign.

In October the Obama administration publicly accused the Russian government of directing the cyber-attacks on U.S. political organizations.

Obama earlier this month blamed "the highest level" of the Russian government for the hacks, noting that "not much happens in Russia" without Putin giving the green light.

Trump has questioned whether Russia sought to meddle in the election and told TIME magazine earlier this month, "I don't believe they interfered."

Russia has denied involvement. WikiLeaks has not said where it got the emails it published, and founder Julian Assange has denied that his site was being used by the Russian government.

Earlier this month the U.S. issued new sanctions targeting Russian officials and businesses connected to the annexation of Crimea and the alleged support for separatists in the conflict in eastern Ukraine. The U.S. first issued sanctions against Russia over Crimea and the conflict in Ukraine in 2014.