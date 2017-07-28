President Donald Trump’s minimalist drawing of the Manhattan skyline earned the seller nearly $30,000 at auction Thursday night.

The hand-drawn and signed sketch of New York City, with what appears to be Trump Tower at its heart, fetched $29,184, according to its listing. There were 11 total bids with the minimum starting at $9,000.

A drawing of New York City's skyline by Donald Trump from 2005 is up for auction in New York. Nate D. Sanders Auctions

Nate D. Sanders Auctions, the Los Angeles-based auction house that held the bidding, specializes in autographs and memorabilia.

The 11.5-by-9 inch work was “nicely matted against gold and framed,” according to the listing. Besides a “light smudge and abrasion” to one side of the image, the picture was described as in “near fine condition.”

The scrawl was originally drawn by the former real estate mogul for a charity event more than a decade ago. Trump wasn’t the only one to contribute to the charity in support of Sept. 2005’s World Literacy Month. Charlize Theron, Benicio Del Toro, and John McCain all scrawled something for the campaign.

"It's neither good nor bad,” New Yorker art critic Pete Schjeldahl previously told NBC News. “It's curious. I don't get any pleasure from it. But it is intriguing.”

Trump’s sketch and signature was not the highest earner during the auction. A rare photo of Albert Einstein sticking out his tongue at photographers, signed by the legendary scientist himself, fetched $125,000.