A trio of federal appellate judges in San Francisco on Monday ruled against President Donald Trump's second try at imposing a so-called "travel ban" that would restrict refugees and people from six predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel unanimously upheld an earlier decision by a federal judge in Hawaii to block the government from enforcing Trump's executive order.

"The Immigration and Nationality Act ("INA") gives the President broad powers to control the entry of aliens, and to take actions to protect the American public," the judges wrote in their opinion. "But immigration, even for the President, is not a one-person show. The President's authority is subject to certain statutory and constitutional restraints."

Trump, the judges wrote, "exceeded the scope of the authority delegated to him by Congress."

The president has said the orders are necessary to protect Americans from terrorism and campaigned on a pledge to institute "extreme vetting" of foreigners seeking to enter the country.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama, issued a temporary restraining order on March 15 that blocked implementation of Trump’s revised executive order, which the president issued after a federal judge in Washington state blocked his first order and after an appeals court refused to reinstate it.

The new order lowered the named nations from seven to six by dropping Iraq from the list — and, among other changes, it specified that it does not explicitly apply to current lawful permanent residents and green card holders. The second order imposed a 90 day ban on travel from Iran, Syria, Sudan, Libya, Somalia, and Yemen.

Both orders also would have put on hold admissions to the United States of refugees for 120 days. The first order indefinitely suspended admission of Syrian refugees, but that was dropped in the revised order.

