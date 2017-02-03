Trump Signs Executive Orders Watering Down Dodd-Frank Financial Regulations

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday scaling back the sweeping 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulatory framework enacted under his predecessor as a direct response to the financial crisis. In taking aim at Dodd-Frank, the new administration is targeting a broad range of financial reforms ranging from bank rules about speculating with customer funds and wind-down provisions for "too big to fail" institutions to consumer protections from predatory debt collection practices and forced arbitration. On Monday, Trump called Dodd-Frank a "disaster" and pledged to soon "do a big number" on the law aimed at reforming the way Wall Street does business.

Related: On Campaign Trail, Trump Trashed Dodd-Frank

"President Trump made it clear he wanted to dismantle the Dodd-Frank Act and this is the first salvo in attempting to do so," said Michael Barr, University of Michigan law professor and editor of the Russell Sage Foundation's journal, Financial Reform: Preventing the Next Crisis.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which was created in 2011 as part of the Dodd-Frank Act, is already under a legal cloud regarding the legitimacy of former President Obama's appointment of its director, former Ohio attorney general Richard Cordray. An attempt to remove him will almost certainly prompt an even bigger court battle that could wind up in the hands of the Supreme Court — yet another factor that raises the stakes for Democrats being urged by progressives to dig in their heels on Trump's recent nominee, Neil Gorsuch.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.